Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $44.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,653. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

