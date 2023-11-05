Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

NYSE COR traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $178.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $198.98.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

