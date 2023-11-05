Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 163.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 227.8% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,904,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,280,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,156,096. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

