Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597,948 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,868,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

