Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

