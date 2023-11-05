Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.38 on Friday, reaching $882.68. 1,804,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.28 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $856.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

