Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

