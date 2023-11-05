Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 512,196 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 512,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,653,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,317,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,319. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

