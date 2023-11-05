Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

