Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 472,697 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 19,005,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,791,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

