Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

