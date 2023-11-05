Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.61. 3,071,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average is $306.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

