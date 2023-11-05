Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.79. 4,063,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

