Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 47,410 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $112.85. 4,341,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.