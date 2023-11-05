Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. 14,951,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.