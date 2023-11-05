Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

NYSE MS traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,951,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

