Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,395 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

