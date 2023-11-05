Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,168 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. 17,645,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,063,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

