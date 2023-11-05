Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $32.48 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 336,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,483,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. 23,133,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

