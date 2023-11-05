Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $6.52 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 5,198,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

