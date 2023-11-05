Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 30,502,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,122,344. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.