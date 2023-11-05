Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

