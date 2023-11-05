Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.12 and its 200 day moving average is $374.51. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $395.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

