PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $48.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

