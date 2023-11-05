PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

