PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

PPG Industries stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

