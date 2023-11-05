Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 166,625 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.94% of Extra Space Storage worth $792,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,189,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,748,000 after buying an additional 298,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,819. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

