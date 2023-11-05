Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,691,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800,389 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 82.41% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,210,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

