Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 274,289 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.24% of Brown & Brown worth $827,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

