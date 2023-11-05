Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,552,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,417 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.65% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,390,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

HLT stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,215. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

