Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Netflix worth $662,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NFLX stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,403. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.18.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

