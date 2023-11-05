Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.36% of Essex Property Trust worth $655,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.26. The company had a trading volume of 379,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,440. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

