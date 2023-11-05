Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $759,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNH traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

