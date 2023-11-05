Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,193,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.69% of Microchip Technology worth $823,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 9,982,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,132. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

