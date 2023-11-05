Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.37% of Invitation Homes worth $709,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 4,023,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

