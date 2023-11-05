Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,075,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $644,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,387. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

