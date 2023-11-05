Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,936 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Mastercard worth $1,137,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.05. 2,269,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,003. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $313.24 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.