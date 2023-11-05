Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,093 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Adobe worth $1,003,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,036,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 673.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $563.66. 2,066,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average of $484.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

