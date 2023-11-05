Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.94% of Digital Realty Trust worth $655,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,392. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.