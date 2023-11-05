Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,223 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Progressive worth $998,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 673,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 122,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.8% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Progressive Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,180. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.