Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,892,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.55% of VICI Properties worth $813,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 7,338,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,254. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

