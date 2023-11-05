Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Costco Wholesale worth $755,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.90. 1,826,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.60 and its 200-day moving average is $537.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.