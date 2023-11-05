Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.69 Billion Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,331 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.90% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,687,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.3% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive
In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,732,594. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.84. The company had a trading volume of 309,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $925.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $930.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $975.72.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About O’Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
