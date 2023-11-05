Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $706.67 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.56% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $706,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 1,768,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

