Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $758.06 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Equinix worth $758,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,970 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $770.76. The stock had a trading volume of 387,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $578.90 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

