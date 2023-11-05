Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $885.25 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481,259 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.39% of Moody’s worth $885,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $331.42. 950,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $254.00 and a one year high of $363.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

