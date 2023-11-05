Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $897.39 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,655 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.34% of AvalonBay Communities worth $897,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $171.32. 609,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

