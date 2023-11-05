Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Markel Group worth $790,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $35.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,336.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,478.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,418.44. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

