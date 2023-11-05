Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

