Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 100,051 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,051 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Roper Technologies worth $1,195,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.54. The company had a trading volume of 613,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.72 and a 200 day moving average of $477.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.66 and a 1-year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

